Vizag police twitter page helps victims reach India

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 22 persons from Gajuwaka and a few other areas have been rescued by the city police who received information that they were stranded at Abu Dhabhi, duped by a local job agency. The Vizag police page on Twitter was used as a platform by the victims to share their plight, which helped them reach India.

According to the victims, a local agent from Vesco Robotec Welding Institute from Autonagar, LD Prasad, had duped the youth in the name of providing jobs at Abu Dhabhi. One of the victims, Lakshmana Rao, said that the agent had duped them of `65,000 to `80,000 from each candidate. “The agent promised to provide employment at Hyndai, but when we reached Abu Dhabi on April 3, we were told that we are workers of some other company. The agents told them that the company where they were supposed to work is a sub-contract company of Hyundai,” he said.

The victims added that the company officials did not send them back, but informed that they had invested huge amount of money on them. After failing in various attempts, the victims reported about their situation to the Vizag police through their twitter handle on May 11. The Vizag police led by commissioner T Yoganand, made efforts to bring back the victims on Saturday.

At the press meet, Yoganand said that Gajuwaka police were booking cases against the company and action will be taken against the owners as per the law.

