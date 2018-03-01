TIRUPATI: Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday said his country was working to sort out issues related to fishermen crossing into international waters unwittingly while fishing. “We are working towards a solution that will be agreeable to all the countries concerned,” he said.

Rajapaksa who arrived on Tuesday had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to the media, he said his party was very clear on several issues, including fishing in International waters. “For this reason, we swept the local elections recently. It’s been a top priority to resolve the problem. Ideally, the Sri Lankan government should come to a consensus on the issue, but unfortunately it’s not happening now,” he said.

He was welcomed by Tirumala Joint Executive Officer KS Sreenivasa Raju on his arrival at the temple. After darshan, the former President was given theertham (holy water) and Satari honours. The JEO offered him prasadam, a calendar and a laminated photo of the Lord.

Meanwhile, veteran cricketer Venkatesh Prasad too offered prayers at Tirumala temple.

“Due to IPL matches, young blood has been infused into Indian cricket,” Prasad said.

He was here on a day’s visit to Tirupati.