Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and other members of the Joint Fact-Finding Committee at a meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the Joint Fact-Finding Committee (JFFC), constituted by Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, at a meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday, discussed preparation of its report with the available facts over funds released by the Centre to the State till date. The report is likely to be released on March 3.

According to a press release issued by JSP here, the committee members, including former Union Home secretary Padmanabhaiah, Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan, former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh IYR Krishna Rao, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar and retired IAS officer T Chandrasekhar met in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan. They discussed in detail various aspects to be incorporated in the report.

The discussions will continue on Friday. The report will reveal details of implementation of various provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and Central funding to the State so far after bifurcation.

The JFFC has analysed the facts it had collected from the State and the Union governments.