GUNTUR: An engineering student was killed when the motorcycle he was riding rammed a lorry at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Friday.

According to Narasaraopet Urban CI AV Siva Prasad, Odugu Raviteja (20), a resident of Nimmathota rammed a lorry from behind with his bike. He was going towards Guntur from Mallamma Centre. He died due to severe head and body injuries.

His father Nagur Babu said that he had purchased a new bike for his son only a month ago. He was studying third year in Sai Tirumala NVR Engineering College at Jonnalagadda village in Narasaraopet mandal of Guntur district.

Raviteja’s boy was shifted to Narasaraopet government hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and investigation is on.