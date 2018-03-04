VIJAYAWADA: Being vexed with the State Government’s attitude towards their ongoing indefinite strike, the contract electricity employees have decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike from Sunday. They have also decided to besiege Vidyut Soudha, Gunadala in the city on March 7.

Around 24,000 contract electricity employees are staging indefinite strike since February 20, demanding regularisation of their services, equal pay for equal work, job security and a compensation of `20 lakh, in case of accidental death of a worker, along with permanent employment to one person from the victim’s family.

The Electricity Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC), which met on Saturday decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike at the Dharna Chowk in the city from Sunday morning. Stating the reason, P K Madhu Babu, JAC chairman said it is because “government has not considered our main demand”.