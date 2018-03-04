RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a bid to ensure and track the attendance of teachers, the State government has introduced biometric system in Education Department. Absenteeism of teachers and students dropping out are two areas of major concern which the system hopes to remedy.Initially, the teachers were not happy with the system as there were some teething problems like lack of enough devices. Now the issue has been sorted out and it is followed in almost all government schools.

As many as 16,245 teachers are working in the schools in 64 mandals and 3,372 schools have been synchronised to e-attendance. However, some teachers are not happy with the system.

“A few modifications were made in the rules and regulations after the introduction of biometric system. However, most teachers are maintaining perfect timing,” B Dileep Kumar, Deputy Inspector of Schools, Rajamahendravaram Urban said.

The teachers are told to apply leave and report off duty on an App designed specifically for this purpose, starting February 6. Leaves and deputation will be shown in the school records. This will be synchronised with the biometric system and teachers will have to record their attendance twice daily. Primary section teachers should register their attendance by 9 am and high school teachers should register by 9.30 am. They should also mark the attendance before leaving the school in the evening.

Crackdown on latecomers

Employees reporting late to work and leaving early have been a big problem in government schools

To ensure promptness and discipline, the Education department has introduced biometric attendance system in government schools which have been plagued by poor attendance and indiscipline From the fingerprint, the system identifies the person and records the timing of arrival and departure