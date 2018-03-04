GUNTUR: Three persons died in separate incidents in Guntur district on Saturday. In the first incident, constable M Ashok, a computer operator at Sattenapalli DSP office died after the car in which he was travelling rammed a tree at Muppalla village. He, along with his relatives, was going to Chirala in Prakasam district.

Ashok died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Sattenapalli. Two others in the vehicle received minor injuries. His body was shifted to Sattenapalli area hospital for postmortem.

In the second incident, Pogula Mallaiah (67) was charred to death after a fire broke out in a hut due to short circuit, at Chebrolu. His wife Devakamma suffered burn injuries in the mishap. The flames quickly spread to two other huts.

On receipt of information, the fire department and police rushed to the spot. They shifted Devakamma to Guntur government hospital for treatment. Postmortem was conducted on the body of Mallaiah. In the third incident, Rela Satyanarayana Reddy (40) drowned after accidentally falling into a tank at Reddypalem in Nuzendla mandal of Guntur district. The locals tried in vain to rescue him.