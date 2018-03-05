VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan extended his support to the third front proposed by Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday, he said there was a need for a third front in the wake of the BJP-led NDA Government’s failure to live up to the expectations of the people of the country and bring back stability eroded during the 10-year rule of UPA.

“It has been the topic of discussion and debate among parties, societies, and individuals for some time now. I and my party Jana Sena also strongly feel that there is a need for another alternative, comprising regional parties, since national parties are not sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the regions,” he said. Pawan Kalyan, who stressed the need for new blood and new ideology in politics, said regional parties would be playing a vital role in 2019 and bring about a change. He said he would wholeheartedly welcome KCR’s proposal to float a third front and lead it.

“For a decade and a half, he proved himself as an able leader and led a mass movement. Without shedding a drop of blood he succeeded in attaining Telangana statehood. He has extensive contacts and national perspective,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The Jana Sena chief observed that regional parties emerge when national parties disregard the needs, aspirations and sentiments of various regions in the country.

“IF UPA has fulfilled its promise of Telangana, TRS would not have been born. If not for the insult to Telugu Chief Minister Anjaiah by a Congress leader, TDP would not have come into existence, if not for disregarding the public opinion while dividing the State, Jana Sena would not have taken shape,” he said. Recalling his meeting with BJP national president Amit Shah three and half years ago, he said, “Amit Shah said future is of national parties and asked me to join BJP.

I told him that if that was the case I would have done it before floating Jana Sena. At that time I felt bad and wondered why they disregard the very identity which supported them. If they were sensitive to the needs of the people of the region, where was the need for the people like me to come into politics,” he said. On the occasion, he thanked the TRS chief for supporting Special Category Status to AP. “He wanted the Central Government to come clear on whether they are giving Special Category Status to AP or not. He doesn’t want them to confuse people, ”he said.