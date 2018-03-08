KAKINADA: A teenager died of food poisoning while undergoing treatment at government general hospital (GGH) here on Wednesday.

He was identified as Nalla Pandu (16). Five other persons were shifted to government hospital in Kakinada on Tuesday evening after their condition turned critical.

GGH superintendent Dr. Raghavendra Rao said 13 persons have been admitted to the hospital from CHC (Community Health Centre), Jaggampeta on Wednesday evening. He further said the condition of one person is critical.

It may be recalled here that 35 persons took ill after they had breakfast from a hotel at Ramavaram village in Jaggampeta mandal.

Meanwhile, district collector Kartikeya Mishra conducted a review meeting in Rajamahendravaram and directed the food controller to seal the hotel at Ramavaram in Jaggampeta mandal.