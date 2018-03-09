HYDERABAD: KE Shyam Babu, son of Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister KE Krishna Murthy, has moved the High Court against the order of the Dhone court in Kurnool district for receiving a private complaint for hearing and issuing non-bailable warrant against him in connection with the murder of YSR Congress leader Cherukulapadu Narayana Reddy.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday before justice Shameem Akther, advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for K Sridevi, wife of the deceased, raised an objection by pointing out that the plea was not ‘proper’ in the quash petition filed by the accused (Shyam Babu).

Responding to this, senior counsel P Veera Reddy, appearing for Shyam Babu, said there was some typographical error while drafting the petition and sought permission to file an amended petition. Besides, he took exception to the filing of a counter affidavit by Sridevi even before issuance of notice by the High Court. Further, he submitted that another accused, Tulasi Prasad, sub-inspector of police of Veldurti, had approached the High Court for relief and the court granted ‘stay’. Apprehending arrest of the petitioner, he urged the court to stay the warrant and all further proceedings pending before the first class judicial magistrate, Dhone.

The judge then directed the petitioner’s counsel to first file an amended petition and posted the matter to Wednesday for hearing.