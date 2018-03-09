RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation authorities will soon shift stray cattle to the rehabilitation shelter set up at Bobbilanka in Seethanagaram mandal.

The civic authorities have warned owners of the cattle of taking away the animals if they leave them out. Stray cattle were found at all main centres in the city. The civic authorities noticed that the stray cattle were moving on the roads and were even squatting there affecting the vehicular traffic and causing hardships to commuters.

They noticed some people from Agency areas bringing them and leaving in the city to graze on their own. Others would leave them on the roads and pick them up at their will. The cattle were also spoiling the roads and public places with their droppings.

Because of the inconvenience being caused to people in the city, municipal commissioner V Vijayarama Raju instructed the civic authorities to shift the stray cattle to rehabilitation centre to stop their menace. The civic authorities even warned that once the stray cattle were seized, the owners would lose their right to claim ownership on them. Two special teams comprising three sanitary inspectors, three sanitation mestris and 15 sanitation staff have been formed. The teams will work in two shifts --6 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 10 pm.

Bovines to be shifted to rehabilitation centre

The stray cattle were found hindering the traffic on the roads

The civic body has decided to show zero tolerance towards stray cattle menace, since it was an eyesore on the roads

They feed on the vegetable waste dumped by vendors

There have been complaints that some owners deliberately let out their cattle astray in the market