HYDERABAD: Making it clear that it would not spare those who assault the petitioners who approach the court, a division bench of the High Court on Thursday directed Hyderabad police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials to place all details about the incident of attack on the petitioner who filed a PIL case complaining illegal encroachment of pavements in the Siddiambar Bazar area of the city.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice N Balayogi was dealing with the PIL filed by local resident Laxminivas Agarwal, complaining about encroachment of footpaths.

Advocate-general D Prakash Reddy submitted that one person was taken into custody for the incident. As per the information, the incident was not related to filing of the PIL case against shopkeepers, he claimed. Disputing with this submission, the petitioner told the court that about 10 persons had attacked him.

Taking the issue of assault on the petitioner seriously, the bench directed the police to examine the CCTV footage for bringing out the facts. While posting the matter to Friday for further hearing, it directed the authorities concerned to place full information before the court.