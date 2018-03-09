VIJAYAWADA: Pursuant to an earlier direction by the court, the High Court Registrar General on Thursday submitted a list of seven advocates having enormous experience in dealing with criminal cases, before the Division Bench of Justices CV Nagarjuna Reddy and G Shyam Prasad dealing with appeals filed separately by the Andhra Pradesh government and 13 Greyhounds personnel against an order of a single judge, who directed the AP government to appoint advocate P Trinadh Rao as special public prosecutor (SPP) to argue the Vakapalli gang-rape victims case before the 11th Additional District Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Visakhapatnam.