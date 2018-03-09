ELURU: Tense situation prevailed at the office of APEPDCL SE here on Thursday, when the Contract Electricity Workers JAC chairman attempted to immolate self, as the officials did not allow the agitating workers to join their duties.

The AP Contract Electricity Workers Union withdrew their 15 day-long strike after holding discussions with the EPDCL CMD on Wednesday night. Based on the directions of the CMD, the workers withdrew their strike and were ready to join their duties. However, the officials in West Godavari district did not allow the agitating workers to join their duties.

The workers alleged that the divisional engineers are not allowing them to join their duties. In Eluru, APEPDCL SE Ch Satyanarayana Reddy did not allow the contract workers and women computer operators to resume their duties.

Following which, Contract Electricity Workers JAC chairman Harikrishna staged a protest in front of the SE office in Eluru and attempted to immolate self. However, his co-workers foiled his immolation bid.

On receipt of information, Two Town CI G Madhubabu, along with a police team, reached the office of APEPDCL SE and tried to broker peace between the two parties. The electricity officials assured the workers of reinstating their services.