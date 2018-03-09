VIJAYAWADA: A total of Rs 8,463 crore was earmarked in the State budget for the Health and Family Welfare Department for the 2018-19 fiscal, an increase of 21 per cent from the last fiscal.

The NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme got Rs 1,000 crore. The allocations for the public health saw a marginal increase compared to the last financial year.

The government, which is keen on reducing infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR) , allocated Rs 1,016 crore for Anna Amrutha Hastam. For AP Med Tech Zone, Rs 270 crore has been earmarked.

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu mentioned about the State government’s health schemes like Talli Bidda Express, NTR Vaidya Pariksha, Tele-Radiology X-ray, MRI and CT Services, NTR Baby Kit, Free Dialysis, Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa, Mukhyamantri Arogya Kendralu, Mukyamanthri e-Eye Kendram, Mahaprasthanam in his budget speech.

The SABALA scheme, which was launched in four districts, will be extended to six more districts — Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa. Under the SABALA scheme, adolescent girls in the age group of 11 to 18 years have been imparted skills in life management, nutrition, education and personal hygiene. For this, the government allocated Rs 60 crore.

Dr S Suresh, convenor of Praja Arogya Vedika, said that the government is least concerned about the development of public health system. “The government has spent a total of Rs 1,000 crore on NTR Vaidya Seva, which is actually benefiting private hospitals. Instead, the government can spend the same amount every year to improve facilities at the government hospitals. It’s pathetic to see that the government didn’t spend a penny on improving medical infrastructure,” he said.

Sanitary napkins to girl students

The State government has decided to provide sanitary napkins to adolescent girls in secondary schools and colleges. Towards this initiative, the government earmarked `27 crore.

