GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ch Anuradha on Thursday suspended seven employees and surrendered two officials apart from reverting another to original department as per the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MA & UD) Principal Secretary R Karikal Valaven on charges of negligence.

Anuradha, on the orders of Vallavan and Municipal Administration Director Kanna Babu, issued suspension orders to assistant engineers Sai Kiran and Madan Mohan and further surrendered to their original department.

Deputy engineers GSR Prasad was transferred to Nehru Nagar from Old Guntur, while Executive Engineer A Lakshmaiah and Deputy Engineer B Madhusudana Rao were surrendered to Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Health Department.

Suspension orders were issued to tap inspector K Sambasiva Rao, in-charge tap inspector Ch Srinu, fitter Sk Basha and sanitary inspectors Ayub Khan and Bhavani Babu.

The Commissioner said that the orders would come into force with immediate effect.

Eight persons died and hundreds were taken ill in Guntur city due to diarrhoea caused by consumption of contaminated water supplied by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) recently. Mixing of sewage water with drinking water through damaged pipelines took a heavy toll on the residents due to outbreak of diarrhoea, gastroenteritis and fevers.

Acting swiftly, the civic officials replaced the faulty pipelines wherever necessary. As the problem was found to be severe in Anandpet, all pipelines in the locality were re-laid. Drinking water supply was stopped for 24 hours for clearing and cleaning up the clogged drains. Super chlorination was taken up to kill bacteria in the drinking water pipelines.