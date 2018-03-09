VIJAYAWADA: KE Shyam Babu, son of Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy, has approached the Hyderabad High Court challenging the order of the Dhone court in Kurnool district in receiving a private complaint for hearing and issuing a non-bailable warrant against him in connection with the murder of YSR Congress leader Cherukulapadu Narayana Reddy.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday before Justice Shameem Akther, advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, who was appearing for the respondent K Sridevi, wife of the deceased, raised an objection by pointing out that the plea was not ‘proper’ in the quash petition filed by the accused (Shyam Babu).

Responding to this, senior counsel P Veera Reddy, appearing for Shyam Babu, said that there was some typographical error while drafting the petition and sought permission to file an amended petition before the court. Besides, the senior counsel took an exception to filing of counter affidavit by the respondent (Sridevi) even before issuance of notice by the High Court in the case. Further, the senior counsel submitted that another accused in the case, Tulasi Prasad, sub-inspector of police of Veldurti, had approached the High Court for relief and the latter granted ‘stay’. Apprehending arrest of the petitioner, he urged the court to grant stay of NBW and stay of all further proceedings pending before the First Class Judicial Magistrate, Dhone.

The Judge then directed the petitioner’s counsel to first file an amended petition and posted the matter to Wednesday for hearing.

On May 22 last year, YSR Congress Pathikonda in-charge Narayana Reddy and his aide Samba Shivudu were waylaid and hacked to death at Ramakrishnapuram village in Krishnagiri mandal of Kurnool district. The Krishnagiri police registered a case and named Shyam Babu as accused. When names of the two accused were removed from the charge-sheet, Sridevi filed a complaint before the Dhone court.