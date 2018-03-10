ELURU: The police arrested a seven-member gang, who claimed to be activists of Jana Sena Party (JSP), on charges of blackmailing and extortion young women. The police seized 3.4 kg gold ornaments, motorbikes and a Chevrolet car from them.

Disclosing the details to the media here on Friday, SP M Ravi Prakash said that Datti Balaji, Simhadri Balachander alias Balu, Pilla Sai Devendra Naidu, Wipparti Francis, Kondi Rajesh, Gujjula Rajeev, Tummalapalli Ashok Kumar claimed to be activists of Jana Sena Party.

Of the seven, Balaji, Simhadri Balachander and Devendra Naidu have created Facebook accounts and had sent friend requests to young women in Eluru. They also used to send messages on WhatsApp to young women. The SP said that they arrested the accused based on the complaint of daughter of the owner of Ambica Jewellers.