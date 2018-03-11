VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief and Leader of the Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy has demanded that the TDP join hands with his party so that all the 25 MPs from the State can resign en masse, sending a strong message to the Centre.“We have announced well in advance that if we do not get any assurance from the Centre during the Budget session, our MPs will submit their resignations on the final day and ask the TDP to join us to build pressure on the Centre,’’ he said. Addressing a gathering at Chirala of Prakasam district as part of the his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Saturday, Jagan said despite pulling out of the Union Cabinet, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu continued to be the convenor of NDA without openly supporting the agitation for achieving the Special Category Status (SCS).

“Though his two ministers had quit the Union Cabinet, TDP is not ready to extend its support for the no-confidence motion to be moved on March 21. We have also given them the option for moving the motion so that we can support it, but they are in no position to accept the proposal,’’ he said.

He further said that after pulling out of the Cabinet, BJP and TDP were praising each other.

He States that that it was YSRC which had taken up the SCS issue and kept it alive through various agitations and dharnas at a number of places despite Naidu trying to foil all of them.’’What Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said now was no different from what he did in September, 2016, Jagan said and added that Naidu had changed tack several times as he wanted to politicise the issue.