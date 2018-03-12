VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to help the State government achieve its target to save 12,000 million units (MU) of energy, the bureau of energy efficiency (BEE) recently issued a special grant to conduct awareness campaign on sustainable energy. For the purpose, a five-point action plan, with involvement of self help groups and students, has been prepared to launch the campaign across the state.

According to a press release issued by the energy department on Sunday, its principal secretary Ajay Jain said, “BEE was fully convinced with the energy efficiency plans in Andhra Pradesh and, as such, issued a special grant for conduction of energy awareness programmes/workshops aiming at a massive scale awareness.”

Ajay Jain was speaking at the review meeting held by Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, who is also the chairman of State energy conservation mission. The meeting was on the energy efficiency initiatives in the state. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to ensure that all households and stakeholders were provided with consultancy services for effective usage of technology-based energy efficiency appliances, which would ultimately benefit the state as well as the consumers.

The officials said that the plan was to save about 12,000 MU as against the total annual energy requirement of around 50,077 MU, which would save an estimated Rs 6,000 crore annually.

The 5-point action plan

District Collectors to conduct energy conservation committee meetings as outreach programmes.

Holding of energy conservation rallies, knowledge sharing sessions and technical seminars on best practices in energy conservation and efficiency

Arrangement of awareness programmes on significance of energy conservation in education institutions and incorporating energy conservation subject in the academic syllabus.

Arrangement of lectures by experts in energy efficiency with a focus on micro, small and medium enterprises.

Conducting awareness programme exclusively for farmers through Krishi Vignyan Kendra and involving self help groups