VIJAYAWADA: The Polavaram Irrigation Project has reached an overall progress of 54 percent, officials reported to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. This includes the headworks, the Right Main Canal, and the Left Main Canal. During the Polavaram review meeting held in the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of all priority projects in the State. In addition to the 21 projects added to the priority list last week, another two projects --Gundarevula Reservoir and the modernisation of the left and right main canals of Thotapalli project -- were added.

Out of all the 52 priority projects, 8 have been inaugurated and 5 are ready for inauguration. At the cost of R10,000 crore, all the 29 older priority projects will be completed by June, officials informed him.

Seventy percent of the excavation for the spillway and spill channel has been completed, i.e., 778.8 lakh cubic meters out of 1,115.59 lakh cubic meters.