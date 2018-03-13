VIJAYAWADA: Actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday scoffed at allegations levelled against him by the YSRC that he was “acting” on the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was directing the main Opposition party. “It is easy to level allegations. I have made my political stand clear several times. Why should I reveal how I think? I will reveal my mind at the right time and occasion,” he told reporters.

He was speaking to the media at Kaza village in the capital region of Amaravati after he and his wife laid foundation stone for his house-cum-party office. Dressed in traditional clothes, the couple performed homam in the morning. The party office is coming up in a sprawling two-acre plot. At his candid best, the actor said he would stay here till Ugadi (March 18) and expressed his happiness over constructing a house at the place where his father had once worked as a constable. To repeated queries on his action plan, he replied that he would make everything clear on March 14 on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of his party.

“Please be patient. It will be better if I speak on issues like fact-finding committee report etc on March 14. I have clarity of thought. I have already released trailers... where is the fun if you watch the entire movie in trailers?” he joked.Without talking on either the TDP or the Centre, he merely clarified that he had been talking about the injustice being done to AP for some time now. “I have no personal enmity with anyone. I would like to take everyone along. If public issues are ignored, my reaction would be strong. I am not here to defend anyone,” he said.

On the possibility of declaring his assets, he said people had given him everything out of love.

“I have worked hard and earned over the last two decades. Once, I lost everything. I had to earn again from scratch. I am not afraid of disclosing my properties. I will disclose the details at an appropriate time,” he said.

Guarded in his replies, he defended himself against comments by critics that he is too slow in organising the party. “My father is not a chief minister! It is not easy for me to organise everything like some others. It is difficult to face hard questions and stand strong while living up to the trust people have placed in me. It requires patience and fortitude. I have both,” he said.