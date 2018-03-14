VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Rural Police destroyed nearly 7,637 kg of ganja seized during raids from smugglers worth around Rs 7 crore in Kalyanapulova area on the city outskirts on Tuesday, in the presence of drug disposal committee.According to officials, the ganja was seized from Narsipatnam sub-division and Kothakota circle police limits in 17 cases reported from in Kothakota, 30 from Rolugunta, 18 cases in Makavarapalem in Visakhapatnam district.

“After getting the permissions from the court of law, the Rural Police is destroying the ganja caught during various raids in phases,” said drug disposal committee chairman and Visakha Range DIG Ch Srikanth.

The DIG said that the police were putting in sincere efforts to curb ganja smuggling in the district. This is the third time that such a huge quantity of ganja was destroyed in Visakhapatnam. On January 28, about 14,000 kg ganja worth Rs 7 crore was destroyed and again on February 28, another 11,493 kg hemp was set afire. Visakhapatnam Rural SP Rahul Dev Sharma and others were present on the occasion.