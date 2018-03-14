SRIKAKULAM: A woman whacked her 29-year-old mentally retarded son to death, tired of his repeated nuisance, at Botsavanipeta of Vajrapukotturu mandal in Srikakulam district on Tuesday. The women attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after beating up her son severely by an iron rod. The woman and her son were rushed to the hospital where the youth was declared brought dead while the condition of woman is stated to be critical.

According to Vajrapukotturu police, the youth, identified as Botsa Lokanatham, had been suffering from mental illness since long. He would walk naked in the streets often and the villagers had complained about this many a time to his mother Kumari in the past. The woman, along with her three sons, has been living in a separate house at Botsavanipeta for the last many years after her husband Challavadu deserted the family.

Lokanatham, second son of Kumari, married Laxmi from the neighbouring village, but she left him a few days after the marriage owing his mental illness. Kumari admitted Lokanatham to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam a few months ago and they returned to the village recently.

The police registered a case and started investigation.