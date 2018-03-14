GUNTUR: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said that the party ideology, principles and its four-year journey would be explained during the public meeting on the occasion of its Formation Day on Wednesday. Party sources said the main objective of the public meeting, apart from explaining Jana Sena ideology, is to rededicate itself to serve people. Meanwhile, everyone, including those in politics and general public, are eagerly waiting for what announcements would the Jana Sena chief would make.

Pawan has already made clear his intention to contest the 2019 elections and, with the recent Joint Fact-Finding Committee, he sent strong signals that he is ready to take direct role in championing the cause of people, political observers said.

Having laid the foundation stone for his house in Mangalagiri, as a prelude to shift his base from Hyderabad to the upcoming capital city Amaravati, his more active role in politics is being expected and, Wednesday’s public meeting is being seen as the beginning of his full-fledged political entry. On the other hand, brisk arrangements at the Bible Grounds, opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, for the public meeting are being made. The public meeting will commence at 3 pm. The 35-acre ground was the venue for the swearing-in of N Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of residual State of AP on June 8, 2014.

Pawan seeks police protection

Pawan Kalyan, in a letter, thanked the DGP for the police protection being provided to him and the security arrangements for the formation day celebrations of his party. Requesting the DGP to continue the police security provided to him, he said he is not seeking it for gaining any publicity but for socio-political sensitivities. He said any attack on him would affect the law and order situation in the State.