TIRUPATI: The famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here has demonetised note bundles with a total face value of about Rs 25 crore, a temple official said today.

The scrapped currency in the denomination of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 was deposited by lakhs of devotees as fulfilment of their vow in the hundi (offering box).

It was deposited a few months after the Centre banned the notes on November 8, 2016.

Keeping in mind the sentiments attached to the cash offerings of devotees, the TTD has written letters to RBI for exchanging the currency, said Additional Financial Adviser and Chief Account Officer O Balaji of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that administers the hill temple.

They were awaiting a "positive reply," he said.

The scrapped cash stockpile has been kept safely at the temple itself, he added.