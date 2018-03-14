GUNTUR: YSR Congress president and Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy continued his Praja Sankalpa Yatra for the second consecutive day in the Bapatla Assembly constituency of Guntur district on Tuesday.

Jagan’s walkathon, which began at Murthynagaram on the outskirts of Bapatla, meandered through Kodubhotlavaripalem Cross Road, Appikatla and Poondla Cross Road before culminating at Etheru village. He walked 12.3 km on Tuesday, covering a total distance of 1,496.5 km so far.

He interacted with various people’s organisations. Polytechnic veterinary students brought to his notice that they were being rendered jobless as the government was recruiting only veterinary graduates.