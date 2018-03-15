VIJAYAWADA: Coming down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu for his ‘theatrics’ in the State Assembly, YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy said it was because of lack of interest of the Chief Minister that the Centre had put the Special Category Status (SCS) issue on the back-burner. Addressing a large gathering as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Ponnur in Guntur district on Wednesday, he said Chandrababu Naidu was giving vent to his emotions on the floor of the Assembly for the sake of television cameras though he was not interested in SCS.

“If he had real interest, he would have pulled out his party ministers from the Union Cabinet in September 2016 itself after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement announcing special package and such a move would have helped the State in securing SCS. But he did not react in a proper manner, instead, he praised the Centre,” Jagan said and accused the TDP chief of taking a ‘U’ turn for the sake of electoral benefits.

In a sarcastic tone, he said that Chandrababu Naidu deserved an Oscar for his ‘unmatchable’ acting skills.

The YSRC chief on Wednesday crossed 1,500 km mark in his walkathon - Praja Sankalpa Yatra, which is halfway mark for his targeted 3,000 km journey.