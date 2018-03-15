VIJAYAWADA: The State government has expedited the process of establishing a zoological park in the capital region, which is expected to boost Amaravati’s eco-tourism. The forest department has identified a 250-300 acre land in the Kondapalli Reserve Forest area, and is in the process of obtaining the necessary clearances, sources said.“We have recently formed a separate wing and appointed an officer to execute the project at the earliest. A land parcel has been identified in Kondapalli and it would be suitable for establishing zoological park and night safari. But we are yet to finalise it as denotification of the land for using it for other purposes is pending,” P Mallikharjuna Rao, principal chief conservator of forest (head of forest force) told TNIE.

For the record, even though the project was first mooted in 2015, it did not materialise due to various reasons. The officials had, in fact, inspected Kondaveedu, Nidumukkala and other villages in Guntur district to check the feasibility of developing the zoological park there. Since it was found to be unviable to set up the project at the aforementioned places, the officials again began scouting for land.While the land identified in Kondapalli is found ideal by the forest department, it is expected to take some time for the project to turn into a reality as the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has proposed a sports complex in the said land.

“As per the proposal sent by the CRDA, the land we identified is earmarked for sports complex, golf course and other such facilities. We are in talks with the State government and once a consensus is reached, the works related to the project will kick off,” another official explained. It maybe recalled that the Capital Region Development Authority had sent proposals to the Union government for denotification of the forest land and those were yet to be cleared.

However, officials said that research for the development of the zoological park project was happening at a brisk pace. Sources said the special officer, appointed as the director of Amaravati Zoological Park wing, is on a visit to Naya Raipur to study the Nandanvan Jungle Safari, which is considered one of the best safaris in the country, developed there.

Bare zoological park facts

State government allocated J15.3 cr in the recent budget towards Amaravati Zoological Park

About 250-300 acres identified by forest department in Kondapalli Reserve Forest area

Kondapalli Reserve

Forest, officials said, is the most dense forest area in Krishna district

As per CM Chandrababu Naidu’s directives, a night safari will also be created

Discussions are on to develop a nature park, under the same project

There are two zoological parks in AP: in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati