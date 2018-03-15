KAKINADA: Anti-corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday raided the Mulagapudi BC Welfare Hostel in Rowthulapudi mandal of East Godavari district around 4.30 am. The sudden visit created mild tension in the area with locals gathering at the spot to get a look at what was happening at the hostel. The sleuths swooped down on the hostel on learning that the warden was fabricating records of inmates.

When the officials conducted a head count at the hostel it was found that there were only 32 students, as opposed to the 140 as per records. The warden’s records have been seized for verification. Hostel authorities have been consuming provisions for 140 persons, stocking up excess rations in the institute’s godown. According to ACB DSP Sudhakar, foul play at the hostel was apparent. “A local tipped us off about the cheating. That’s how we got to know of it,” he said.