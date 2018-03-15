VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to disseminate the vital information related to healthcare services and advanced scientific research in the field of medicine to the masses in an efficient manner, an informatics centre has been planned in IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Visakhapatnam which will translate the information in Telugu language. Hyderabad-based scientific informatics Pulsus Group will be translating all scientific, medical and healthcare information from English in Telugu, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, and Marathi.

“The project aims at bringing the scientific and healthcare literature to the doorsteps of rural India in regional languages. The scientific and healthcare knowledge updates of annual conferences being held in 40 countries will be translated into regional languages. The informatics centre proposed in Vizag will be a reality in April,” said Pulsus Group chief executive officer G Srinu Babu. The decision was taken after a recent analysis has revealed that around 75 per cent of people in India prefer to search information in regional languages, he said, adding that the move would be beneficial to common man and research scholars as well. Apart from disseminating vital healthcare information, Srinu Babu said the project would generate 40,000 jobs directly.

Life science skill centre

In a bid to hone the skills of pharmacy students on practical aspects, the Pulsus Group will set up a life science skill development centre in 6 acres at Kapuluappada in Vizag. “Before getting jobs, students lack knowledge in handling machines. At the skill development centre, we will train them and provide jobs. The centre will recruit 500 persons from AP which will be increased to 2,000 in four years,” said Pulsus Group CEO.