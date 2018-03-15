HYDERABAD: A petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking a direction to the district collector concerned to forthwith inform the imprisonment awarded to TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, to the AP Legislative assembly secretary for necessary action. The Assembly secretary has not taken any action on the issue due to the collector’s failure to inform him about the court verdict, petitioner K Ramachandra Rao, YSRC leader from Denduluru assembly segment, pointed out.

On Feb 14 this year, the Bhimadole First Class Judicial Magistrate Court sentenced Denduluru MLA and government whip Prabhakar to two years imprisonment on charges of assaulting former minister Vatti Vasantha Kumar on Nov 26, 2011. He was granted bail on two personal bonds of Rs 10,000 each.

Ramachandra Rao, in his petition, submitted that the collector has to inform the assembly secretary within seven days from the date of court judgment. As per the Supreme Court judgment in Lily Thomas vs Union of India case, the TDP legislator stands disqualified from the state assembly and that he cannot contest elections for six years. As there was no information with the Assembly secretary about the court verdict, the Election Commission has also not declared that the Denduluru seat fell vacant. There was no response from the authorities concerned though a complaint was lodged by YSRC Parliament members, he noted.

Secretary to the Election Commission of India, Assembly secretary and the district collector concerned were named as the respondents.

HC dismisses Srinivasan’s petition over ED cases

Hyderabad: In a setback to India Cements chairman N Srinivasan, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by him seeking exemption from his personal appearance before a special CBI court, designated to hear cases of the Enforcement Directorate, in the Enforcement directorate’s disproportionate assets case of YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Justice Shameem Akther was passing the order in the petition by Srinivasan challenging the order of the special court refusing to grant relief to him from personal appearance in the ED case. The judge did not agree with the submission of the petitioner’s counsel that the High Court had earlier quashed the CBI case against Srinivasan.

APNGO chief appears in HC

Pursuant to earlier direction by the court, APNGO Association president Ashok Babu on Wednesday appeared before a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court in a contempt case filed by the Bhagyanagar Telangana NGO Association. The bench was dealing the contempt case filed by the Bhagyanagar Telangana NGO association, represented by Satyanarayana Goud, complaining that the Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association had failed to implement the court order directing the latter, in whose custody the building is, to permit all the members including those belonging to Bhagyanagar Association to utilise the facilities in the APNGO building at Gun Foundry in Hyderabad. Earlier, the bench summoned Ashok for explanation.

HC reserves order on plea by KE’s son in murder case

Hyderabad: Justice Shameem Akther of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday reserved order in a plea by KE Shyam Babu, son of AP Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy, seeking stay of all further proceedings in a case pending against him before the first class judicial magistrate, Dhone, in Kurnool district. The judge was dealing with the petition filed by Shyam Babu challenging the order of the Dhone court in accepting a private complaint for hearing and issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in connection with the murder of YSR Congress leader Cherukulapadu Narayana Reddy.