VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to deliberate on the development of zoological parks in the state, the Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday. During the meeting, the officials said, decisions regarding infrastructure development of the existing zoos will be taken. Discussions will be held to finalise pending proposals and other policy decisions will also be made, they said.

“The Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh, under the chairmanship of forest minister Sidda Raghava Rao, will meet at the secretariat. We will discuss the strategies and policies to develop the zoos in the state. The proposed zoological park and night safari in Amaravati will also be discussed,” said P Mallikharjuna Rao, principal chief conservator of forests (head of forest force). Discussions on the ways to improve the forest cover in the state will take place as well, he said.

According to the forest department officials, the State government has allocated over `30 crore for development of the zoos in Andhra Pradesh. While `15 crore has been allocated for the development of facilities at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam, `15.3 crore has been earmarked for the proposed Amaravati Zoological Park in the state capital region. Another `17 crore has been set aside for the wildlife conservation in sanctuaries across the state.

