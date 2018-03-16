HYDERABAD: While many countries across the world observed World Consumer Rights Day on March 15, farmers — the biggest workforce of the country — have not been able to make full use of consumer forum. Farmers are largely unaware of the Supreme Court order that gives them an upper hand in terms of consumer rights.“A lot of farmers are being sold adulterated seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. As many of them are unaware of the existence of the redressal forum, they fail to bring up the issues,” said Vakkanti Narsimha Rao, president of the Hyderabad District Forum- II. At present, many of the seed products available in the market assure that a certain amount of yield would be produced.

“About 95 per cent of cases related to farmers’ issues are related to faulty seeds and lower produce of yield,” said V Gouri Sankara Rao, chairman of Confederation of All Telangana Consumers Organisation.

Meanwhile, there are only 12 district forums in the State. “Appointments of members to assist the presidents of the fora has to be made for faster clearance of cases and there is a need for formation of fora in all the 31 districts,” Rao said.