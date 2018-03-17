VIJAYAWADA: Strongly condemning the indifferent attitude of the Centre towards the State, the AP Legislative Council on Friday adopted a resolution demanding that it recognise the State’s justifiable demands. Moving the resolution on the Floor of the Council, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the House had expressed strong objection and resentment over the negligent attitude and inordinate delay on the part of the Centre in implementing the issues mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act - 2014, as well as the promises made by then prime minister in Rajya Sabha.The resolution read: “AP State bifurcation, done in unscientific manner, is resulting in injustice to the residuary state of AP in terms of division of assets and debts, distribution of electricity, tax collection and repayment.’’

Questioning the Centre for denying the coveted special category status (SCS), Naidu, through the resolution, sought to know why the Centre had taken the stand despite the 14th Finance Commission not making such a recommendation and also continued with SCS benefits to some states. Stating that people of the State were very angry over the delay and partial implementation of the issues mentioned in the Act, along with other assurances given in Rajya Sabha, the Chief Minister said that there was no response from the Union government even though he himself visited Delhi ‘29’ times to discuss the matter with the Centre.

As per the Act, the Centre should extend financial support for construction of Amaravati-- the new capital city, carving of railway zone, enhancing the number of Assembly constituencies, and setting up of a steel factory, port, petrochemical unit, and several educational and research institutes. Similarly, then prime minister had made crucial announcements for Andhra Pradesh like SCS status, filling its revenue deficit and extending special assistance to backward districts of the state on the lines of similar packages being implemented at Bundelkhand region and Koraput, Bolangir and Kalahandi districts of Odisha.

However, the Centre was saying no to the railway zone, stating the steel factory construction was not feasible, raising objections for the port project and asking the State to bear the viability funding gap of Rs 5,000 crore on petrochemical complex. The completion of Central educational institutes in the State in the next couple of decades also seem doubtful, he said.The Council resolved that the Centre give proper support to Andhra Pradesh until it achieved development on par with other states in South India.

“We are asking for nothing more than the benefits mentioned in the Act and promised by then prime minister. The Centre should consider all our demands as justified and fulfil them accordingly,” the resolution said. Later in the eventing, the TDP chief wrote a letter to BJP president Amit Shah informing him of quitting the alliance. He mentioned about the injustice meted out to the State at the time of bifurcation and lack of proper assistance from the NDA government.

A letter explaining the reasons for the alliance with BJP in the first place, what was expected and what happened in the last four years will also be sent to all coalition partners of NDA, he said.



Earlier, during a tele-conference with party politburo members and MPs, Chandrababu Naidu explained the reasons for alliance and the present situation. Majority of the members opined that it was time to quit the alliance, following which the TDP chief announced his decision to quit NDA.

Bridges burned

The TDP chief wrote a letter to BJP president Amit Shah informing him of quitting the alliance. He mentioned the injustice meted out to the State at the time of bifurcation and lack of proper assistance from the NDA government. A letter explaining the reasons for the alliance with BJP in the first place, what was expected and what happened in the last four years will also be sent to all coalition partners of NDA, he said. A majority of the members opined that it was time to quit the alliance, following which the TDP chief announced his decision to quit NDA.