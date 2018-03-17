VIJAYAWADA: MPs from Andhra Pradesh continued their protest inside and outside Parliament on Friday demanding ‘justice’ to the state, which they said, was cheated out of special category status and provisions in AP Reorganisation Act. Both Houses of Parliament were initially adjourned for some time and before being adjourned for the day, with different parties disrupting the proceedings on various issues. MPs from Andhra Pradesh moved a no confidence motion in Lok Sabha, but it was disallowed by the Speaker citing disorder in the House.

“We will again move no-trust motion on Monday when Lok Sabha resumes. By that time we will muster the support of other parties also,” YSRC party MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said. Another YSR Congress MP YV Subba Reddy found fault with Speaker for not allowing the motion.“When they had passed Finance Bill, the situation in the House was even worse. But they went ahead and had the bill passed. Similarly, no-confidence motion should have been allowed It clearly shows their indifferent attitude they have towards Andhra Pradesh,” Subba Reddy said.

On the other hand, TDP MPs continued to stage a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue. Chittoor MP N Siva Prasad, who has been coming to Parliament in different costumes depicting different roles, on Friday came attired as a fisherman carrying a net. Demands for justice to AP and Save Andhra Pradesh echoed outside Parliament. “ We are only seeking what is rightfully ours. We are demanding that the Centre implement what has been promised to Andhra Pradesh and nothing else,” Galla Jayadev, TDP MP from Guntur said.

He said the party came out of NDA coalition as they lost confidence in the ally. “With recent developments like YSRC moving close to NDA, it has become clear that BJP is again resorting to its old tactics,” he said.