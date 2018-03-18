HYDERABAD: A PIL case was filed in the Hyderabad High Court against construction of a convention centre by private persons on the land belonging to the famous Arasavelli Suryanarayana Swamy temple in Srikakulam district, AP.Petitioners Raghupathruni Chiranjeevi, advocate from Srikakulam, and Appala Suryanarayana, former member of temple board, sought directions to the authorities concerned to take action against P Narsinga Rao, who was constructing the convention centre on the temple land without any permission.

Of the total 2.68 acres of land, about 1.2 acres was allotted to the TTD for construction of Kalyana Mandapam and another 1.48 acres was allotted to the tourism corporation for running a budget hotel. However, the hotel management concerned started constructing a convention centre on the allotted land without taking permission, and when it was brought to the notice of the authorities, there was no response from the latter, they pointed out and urged the court to intervene and order an inquiry into the whole issue.

Endowments Principal Secretary, Endowments Commissioner, District Collector, Executive Officer of the temple and others concerned were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

PIL filed in High Court against pollution by NTTPS

Hyderabad:A public interest litigation (PIL) petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court complaining that no action was taken against the officials concerned for their failure to check water and air pollution caused by Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) functioning under the AP Genco at Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district. Petitioner P Anil Kumar, secretary to People’s Welfare Society, urged the court to intervene and issue appropriate directions to the respondent authorities for their inaction

towards NTTPS which has been violating the guidelines

specified under the law.