VIJAYAWADA: An elderly couple was found dead in their house at Rajendra Nagar Colony in Gudivada of Krishna district on Saturday morning, sending shock waves across the town. The deceased were identified as 74-year-old Boppana Saibabu Chowdary and his wife Nagamani, 67. Saibabu was a businessman who owned a rice mill in Gudivada.

Cops at the scene of crime in

Gudivada on Saturday | Express

The couple is survived by two daughters and son.The incident came to light around 7 am when their maid Kamala saw them lying in a pool of blood. She informed the couple’s relatives and police immediately. According to Gudivada deputy superintendent of police (DSP) K Mahesh, the two were living alone for more than five years after their son’s wedding and reportedly had no known rivals in their family or business. Chowdary went home around 9 pm on Friday after which he and his wife had dinner and went to bed.

It is suspected that the assailants entered their home from the back door around 2 am and stabbed them to death. They then decamped with gold ornaments, a TV set and a Toyota Innova car parked in front of the house.Scores of villagers gathered at the spot of the murder. “Everything in the house was found scattered, clearly indicating that it was a murder committed for gain,” said the DSP.

Senior police officers along with a dog squad and clues team rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. “It is too early to say who is behind the murder. It could be an organised gang or some people acquainted with the couple,” said Gudivada inspector DV Ramana. Sniffer dogs followed the trail of the assailants till a petrol bunk in the town. “A case under suspicious death has been registered. Statements of family members were recorded,” Ramana said.