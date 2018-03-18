TIRUMALA: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan, along with his family, offered prayers at Venkateswara temple here on Saturday. He was earlier received by the temple officials. After darshan, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic pundits inside the temple. The officials offered prasadam to the ISRO Chairman.

Addressing the media outside the temple, Sivan said, “For the success of all upcoming space missions of ISRO, I prayed Lord to bestow His divine blessings. Our target is to take ISRO to the new heights.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, along with his family, also offered prayers at Tirumala temple during VIP break darshan.