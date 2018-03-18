VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Veterinary Students and Graduates Association (APVSGA)-led protest against the State government entered its 17th day on Saturday, with students of the veterinary college in Gannavaram staging a protest at Dharna Chowk, here in Vijayawada. For record, the veterinary students began their protest in demand of upgradation of the Rural Livestock Units (RLUs) to Veterinary Dispensaries (VDs).

Y Yeswant Naidu, vice president of APVSGA said, “If the government upgrades the RLUs to VDs, it will benefit the farmers in the villages, as well as the unemployed graduates. We are demanding that the government upgrades the veterinary hospitals. The upgrading of RLUs to VDs will not disturb the veterinary compounders, who are working in the RLUs; moreover, they will get the support of professional veterinary surgeons. There are 1207 RLUs in the State. If the government upgrades even 500 hospitals, it will be a great support to the farmers”.