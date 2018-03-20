NELLORE: A first-year Civil Engineering student at Audisankara Engineering College in Gudur of the district committed suicide in hostel room in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after her roommate suspected her to have stolen her mobile. The deceased was identified as Akkupalli Madhavi from Madamala village of Srikalahasti mandal in Chittoor district. Madhavi’s roommate lost her mobile phone recently and informed the college authorities about it. The college officials immediately called her father and expressed their doubt that Madhavi could have committed the theft.

Feeling humiliated and pained at her father being admonished by the college management, the girl ended her life. She hanged herself in the toilet of the hostel on Sunday midnight using her chunni.Following a complaint lodged by the hostel authorities, the Gudur rural police registered a case. On coming to know about Madhavi’s suicide, ABVP activists staged a protest in front of the college demanding a detailed probe. They said though there was no evidence, she was not only wrongly accused in the case but was also humiliated.

Akkupalli Madhavi

Meanwhile, another student attempted suicide after consuming pesticide at a private hostel in Gudur. The condition of the student was reported to be stable.According to sources, D. Penchal Kumar, who hails from Kasumur, is a student of a private engineering college in Gudur. Kumar attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after he returned from his home to a private hostel. Inmates of the hostel immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Gudur.

2 students attempt suicide, 1 critical

Vijayawada: Two college students attempted suicide on their college campus in Gudivada of Krishna district on Monday by consuming pesticide. While one student attempted suicide for alleged failure in love, it is not yet clear as to why the other resorted to the extreme step. According to the police, N Surendra and P Venkateswarlu, aged 19 and 20 respectively, belong to the mandal headquarter village of Gudlavalleru.

They are studying BSc at Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) Degree College, Gudivada. During lunch hour on Monday, the duo went to the computer lab in the college and consumed pesticide they brought along with them and collapsed shortly thereafter. Some students, who spotted them, alerted the college management. The police were called in and the students were rushed to a local hospital from where they were shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada. Classmates of Surendra told the police that the boy was depressed after his failure in love affair.