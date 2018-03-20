GUNTUR: Two software engineers drowned in Nagarjuna Sagar right canal at Tangedamalli major of Rompicherla mandal in Guntur district, on Monday. The deceased were identified as Desam Narasimha Reddy, 27, and his brother-in-law Pamisetty Veerabrammam, 20.The duo, along with a teenager Venu went to the canal for a swim. Narasimha Reddy and Venu jumped into the canal. However, Veerabrammam stood on the banks as he did not know swimming. As Narasimha Reddy drowned in the swirling waters of the canal, Veerabrammam jumped into the canal to rescue him.

Though Venu came out of the canal and cried for help, there was nobody to help them. He then ran to Rompicherla village seeking help. Narasimha Reddy had died by the time people rushed to the spot and Veerabrammam died on the way to Narasaraopet hospital, Rompicherla SI K Venkat Rao said. Narasimha Reddy was working as a network administrator in Accenture, Chennai. He was a native of Maragudi village in Jammalamadugu mandal, Kadapa district.

Pamisetty Koteswara Rao, father-in-law of Narasimha Reddy said that the deceased got married to his daughter Siva Parvathi one-and-a-half years ago. Veerabrahmmam was working as an embedded engineer in Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd, Chennai. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.