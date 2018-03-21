TIRUMALA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members visited Tirumala on Tuesday to offer prayers to the Lord of Seven Hills on the occasion of the third birthday of his grandson Nara Devansh on Wednesday.

The CM’s family has celebrated Devansh’s birthday in the temple town in the last two years. They also offered annaprasana (first intake of food for infants) and Akshrabhyasam (initiation of education) at Tirumala.

The CM and his kin reached Tirumala at 8:10 pm on Tuesday. After having darshan of the Lord, they had anna prasadam along with devotees at Mathru Sri Tharigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasada Bhavanam in Tirumala.

The CM will catch a return flight to Vijayawada at the Renigunta airport at 10.20 am on Wednesday.