GUNTUR: BJP leader and MLC Somu Veerraju alleged that the State Government failed to spend Rs 500 crore sanctioned by the Union government three years ago for underground drainage project in Guntur city.



Addressing a press conference at Kothapet of Guntur on Tuesday, he said 17 people died due to diarrhoea in the city and blamed the government’s failure to execute underground drainage system for the tragedy.

Minister P Narayana inspects water

pipeline works in Guntur | Express

The BJP leader said though the Centre was ready to fulfil all the promises mentioned in the AP Reorganization Act the TDP Government started a false campaigning against his party leadership. He recalled Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once saying that the State government would book cases against people and send them to jail if they demanded special category status. “The same Naidu now demands SCS citing people’s sentiment. This nothing but political stunt ahead of 2019 elections.”

He demanded that the State Government release a white paper on the funds sanctioned by the Union Government for construction of capital city of Amaravati. Veerraju said the Chief Minister should give answers to the questions raised by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan instead of accusing him of following the script given by BJP.

Minister continues inspection

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana continued with inspection of water pipelines to check tahe diarrhoea spread. He visited highly affected Anandpet area of Guntur on Tuesday along with director of municipal administration K Kanna Babu and GMC commissioner. The minister assured that the government was monitoring the situation very closely and, accordingly, has established 10 special camps.