VISAKHAPATNAM: The Anakapalle Rural Police on Tuesday registered a case against management of SRB Chemicals of Sampathpuram village in Anakapalle mandal, for alleged negligence in taking precautions in their company which led to the death of three workers.

According to Anakapalle rural police, the firm, SRB Chemicals, has recently applied for renewal for preparation of Dicalcium Phosphate (DCP) in their company.They have decided to clear the leftover stock.

Police said about 100 tonnes of the old stock were there in the company since 2012 and the management wanted to pack it in bags.

A few days back, they hired 23 workers from Chittayyapalem village of Butchayyapeta mandal for the work.

As per the complaint, the management has not taken any precautions for the safety of the workers. On March 15, three workers were admitted to King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag with health issues and on March 17, one N Gangaraju (52) died while undergoing treatment and on Tuesday, two more — L Apparao and N Sattibabu — died in Visakhapatnam.

Family members of Apparao lodged a complaint on Tuesday evening blaming the management for death of the workers. Sources said that seven more workers are also reported to be suffering from health issues. Investigation is on.