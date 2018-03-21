TIRUPATI: The Chittoor police have arrested an inter-state serial killer who had committed three murders in a span of less than 30 days. The accused was earlier convicted five times.

Producing the accused before the media, SP Rajasekhar Babu said, “Two women were murdered at Palasamudram on February 25 and March 9.” The deceased were identified as K Rathnamma, 62, and S Vallamma, 70. Following which, the Chittoor police sought the help of Vellore cops to crack the murder cases.

On March 16, another woman, Santhamma, 65, who was sleeping on the premises of Lord Eswar temple, was attacked and killed. The accused also looted money from her. During the investigation, a few similarities were noted in all the three cases. The police officials of Vellore and Chittoor have collected evidence including fingerprints.

To the surprise of police, fingerprints and modus operandi were found matching. It was noted that all the victims were aged women, there was house trespass, use of sharp boulders and attacks taking place on Friday or Saturday nights. The attacker had also tried to sexually assault the victims.

However, he never used to touch the gold ornaments of women. It was also found that the attacker had searched for money and had stolen small amounts. It was noted that several similar cases were earlier reported from Tamil Nadu. The fingerprints collected from the crime spots matched with Munuswamy, son of Panchaksharam, Manthangal village in Walajapet Block in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

Habitual offender

It was learnt that Munuswamy was accused in several cases and was in jail for a few years. He was accused in 17 theft cases and a robbery in 2007. From 1992 onwards, he was named accused in 28 cases in various police stations.