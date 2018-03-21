VIJAYAWADA: Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has said that along with Special Category Status to AP, whatever promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act should be implemented by the Centre. In a press release issued on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan urged people not to misquote his comments on sensitive issues.

Earlier, he tweeted, “In one of my interviews yesterday, regarding special category status, there seems to be a misinterpretation in some papers. Fact is, whatever the financial aid as part of the Act and excess aid can come and it has nothing to do with SCS and the Janasena demands both.”

He said he had never said that giving funds to the State would be sufficient. “Apart from what has been promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, additional funding is also needed for the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, ministers K Kala Venkata Rao, N Chinna Rajappa, P Narayana found fault with Pawan Kalyan’s recent outburst against the TDP and said he is reading the script of Narendra Modi. They said by allying with the BJP, the actor-politician became zero from hero.