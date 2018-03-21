GUNYUR: Making good use of the FINS mobile application, Guntur police nabbed an ‘old offender’, who had committed several crimes, including vehicle lifting and burglary, on Tuesday. Police identified the ‘offender’ as T Venkateswarlu alias Chinna alias Babu, a native of Nekkallu village, at Tulluru mandal in the capital region of Amaravati.

According to police sources the accused was caught during a routine vehicle check conducted at Chandavaram centre of Satuluru village at Nadendla mandal in Guntur district. Babu, police said, was behaving in a ‘suspicious’ way while the vehicle check was going on.

Police then ran a check on Babu using the FINS technology and found that the moped he was driving was a ‘stolen’ one. DSP Ch Laskhmipathi informed, Nadendla SI Chandrasekhar, after finding that the moped was a stolen vehicle, checked fingerprints of Venkateswarlu on FINS application, which showed his earlier crime records and arrested him.

In the course of interrogation Venkateswarlu admitted that he had stolen the moped, belonging to one A Radhakrishna, at Nadendla. He also admitted that he had burgled three houses in Neerukonda and had stolen valuables, including gold and silver ornaments from those.