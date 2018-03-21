VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad hit out at the Telugu film industry on Tuesday for remaining silent on the special category status issue.

Speaking to reporters at the Media Point at the AP Legislature on Tuesday, the TDP leader found fault with the film industry for remaining mum when people of the whole AP are agitating against the Centre for achieving Special Category Status as well as other provisions in the AP State Reorganisation Act.

Recalling that Tamil film industry took lead in the agitation for Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu as per the aspirations of the people, he said, “What happened to the Telugu film industry? Have the stars lost guts to fight and raise their voice in support of the State?’’

Stating that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao, daughter Kavitha, nephew Harish Rao are supporting the demands of Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out why the Telugu film stars have failed to come out to fight for the people of the State. “Of course, you (film fraternity) are still in Telangana and living like slaves. But, there is no need for you to assume that the people of Telangana will show their wrath and occupy your assets in case of you speak in support of AP,’’ he said.

“During the time of announcing awards, those film stars who didn’t get awards make a hue and cry and will make it a big issue. But, I cannot understand why they are remaining silent now?,” he questioned.