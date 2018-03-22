VIJAYAWADA: The government is all set to recruit 1,109 assistant professors in State universities in the first phase. In the second phase, recruitment of 276 professors and associate professors would take place. The government did not announce the schedule for the second phase recruitment.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao said the recruitment process would be held in two phases. The first one would be held from 9 April to 13 April. Recruitment of teachers in State universities is taking place for the first time after 1980.

Ganta said that in 2015 the State Government had appointed a high-power committee comprising five former vice chancellors to find out number of vacant teaching posts in various State universities. Accordingly, the committee visited the universities and analysed the data from about 465 departments and research centres with over 560 courses in the universities. The committee identified 1,711 vacant teaching posts and recommended filling op 1,385 posts in 14 universities across the State.

“In the first phase, all the assistant professor posts that are vacant in 14 universities will be filled. We have identified 1,109 assistant professor posts that are vacant. So we want to fill them through the APPSC written examinations followed by interviews. We have constituted a panel to come up with recommendations as to how to treat contract teachers. The teaching staff need not worry about recruitment through APPSC,” said Ganta.

The vice chancellors committee constituted by APSCHE has prescribed syllabus for the recruitment test. In January 2018, the universities advertised for the recruitment of assistant professors, and received a total of 76,356 applications. The qualifying test will take place from April 9 across 11 examination centres in the State.

The qualifying marks for OC candidates will be 40%, 35% for BCs and 30% for SC, ST and physically handicapped candidates. There will be negative marks.